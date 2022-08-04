Florida Man nicknamed ‘Redbeard’ kidnaps ‘Piper’, roommate’s parrot

Peter Piper picked a peck, but a Florida Man pecked Piper.

Justin Peters of Summerland Key, known notoriously as ‘Redbeard’, is accused of kidnapping a $1,800 parrot named Piper, and leaving it injured at a bus stop.

Peters was arrested Tuesday after snatching the bird from a 37-year-old woman in June and was charged with grand theft and animal cruelty.

The owner of Piper told law enforcement that Peter babysat the parrot, and instructed him to not let the bird out of its cage. After she discovered Piper had been stolen, she notified police on June 14.

Piper was safely returned home, but left with ‘3 broken ribs, a broken clavicle, and hip damage,’ according to the parrot’s GoFundMe page.

The fund has since raised $631 of their $3,000 goal.

You think Piper cursed out Peter and squawked at him in public?