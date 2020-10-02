Florida Man In Jail For Shooting At Clients He Stood Up

In an incident that’s likely to hurt future business, a Florida barber has been arrested after he reportedly shot at two customers who complained he’d missed their haircut appointments.

Boca Raton resident John Digiovanni, 35, is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the incident, which occurred Monday in the parking lot of First Methodist Church, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reports. Earlier in the day, one of the customers had called Digiovanni to ask why he failed to show up for his and another client’s appointments — and the barber reportedly flew off the handle, according to his arrest report.

After agreeing to meet the men outside the church to discuss the matter, Diglovanni arrived and immediately began yelling at them from his vehicle, police say. When one of the disgruntled customers approached him, Diglovanni pulled out a gun and shot at both of them, per the report. Digiovanni is being held in Palm Beach County Jail on no bond.

Does it sound like there might be more to this story than we’re being told?

