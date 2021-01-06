Florida Man Headline: Yay or Nay?

Take our quiz to guess which of these headlines really happened in our Whacked Out News and which ones actually did not. It’s harder than you think!

QUESTIONS

1.) Notorious Florida Squirrel Breeder Goes Nuts After Vet Neuters His Biggest Stud

2.) Slice of Pizza Convinced a Florida Man to End Police Standoff

3.) Top Florida Drug Dog Goes to Rehab After Obvious Cocaine Addiction

4.) Florida Man Draped in a Shower Curtain With a Towel Turban & White Face Cream Makes Death Threats Against The President

5.) Florida Man Urinates, Defecates & Vomits Simultaneously During DUI Stop on Railroad Tracks

6.) Florida Man Accused of Giving Beer to An Alligator

7.) Man Pulls Gun & Threatens to Kill Another Shopper for Wearing A Surgical Mask In Walmart

8.) 87-Year-Old Florida Man Sets World Record For Fastest Time Recorded In A Wheel Chair At 33mph

9.) Suicide Attack Iguana Puts Florida Man in The Hospital

10.) Florida Man Arrested After Dropping Pants & Bending Over Bare-Bottom During A Covid Swab Test

ANSWERS BELOW

1.) NAY!

2.) YAY! A Gulf Breeze man who allegedly harassed his family using Coldplay lyrics and threats of violence from his “Nazi prison associates” was convinced to end his standoff with police for a slice of pizza, according to police reports.

3.) NAY!

4.) YAY! The man was making a Facebook Live video to express his anger for the killing of an Iranian General during a drone strike in Iraq.

5.) NAY!

6.) YAY! A Hobe Sound man is accused of enticing an alligator to bite his arm and pouring beer into the reptile’s mouth after his friend caught it.

7.) YAY! Happened in Royal Palm Beach in July 2020 in an apparent confrontation over wearing a facial covering.

8.) NAY!

9.) YAY! A 62-year-old Marathon man required stitches to his head after an iguana ran in front his bicycle and caused him to crash.

10.) NAY!