WTF! This is beyond creepy.

A woman woke up after hearing her cat startled in the middle of the night. Turns out her neighbor was standing at the foot of the bed petting her cat. When she said, “hello” her neighbor Jasper Fiorenza dropped to the ground. She then asked Jasper to leave and he did.

Believe it or not this guy seriously came by the next night, that’s when cops arrested him.