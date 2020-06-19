Florida Keys Will Require Face Masks Through 2021

Just know that if you plan to live or visit the Florida Keys over the next year you’re going to need your face mask.

The board unanimously voted to make face mask coverings mandatory throughout the Keys until 2021.

According to the mandate, a facial covering must be worn over the face and mouth in any business establishment or public setting where there is a roof overhead. The rule doesn’t apply to kids six-years-old or younger.

The Florida Keys is a popular tourist destination for many and because of that, the City of Key West and other municipalities could adopt the same mandate. Oh, and just so you know if a person or business decides to not follow the new rule you could face a fine of up to $500.

Do you think a face mask mandate should be issued by the entire country? Do you regularly wear your face mask?