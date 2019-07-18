Florida Is Set To Hit 852 Degrees Soon! Here Are Tips To Save On Your Electric Bill!

Tired of turning over your paycheck to the electric and water companies just to cool off in the summer? Here’s some advice from financial experts to keep those utility bills at bay.

Tiffany Aliche, who goes by the name The Budgetnista, recommends you shave a few minutes off your showers, which will lower consumption costs. She also says make sure your home has proper insulation and keep an eye out for “vampire” devices that use energy even while not in use.

Michael Foguth wants to remind people to change their AC filters as well as “us[ing] digital technology to your advantage,” such as having smart timers.

Keep drapes and blinds closed along with running a fan, plus perhaps think of line-drying clothes, says Leslie Tayne, author of Life & Debt.

How do you keep cool in the summer without spiking your utility bills? I keep my condo at 80 when I’m not home, then turn it to 78 when I am home, then lower it to 74 when I go to bed.

