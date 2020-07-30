Florida Couple Jailed For Not Following Quarantine Order

A Florida Couple was arrested on Wednesday for refusing to follow an isolation order issued by the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County. After testing positive for coronavirus, Jose Interian, 24, and Yohana Gonzalez, 26, refused to follow the stay-at-home order mandated.

Neighbors busted the couple going about their normal business. The apartment property manager gave surveillance camera footage of their lack of quarantine to the Key West police, who then took it to a judge, who sent the. to jail!