Florida Colleges Prepping To Reopen In Fall

Florida universities and colleges may soon have set guidelines for reopening this fall.

The State University System of Florida’s task force announced it will present reopening guidelines for universities to the board of governors on May 28.

Once the guidelines are approved, universities will be able to develop individual plans based on these guidelines and present those plans to the board on June 23.

Now this is the state, not PBC. We seem to be a bit behind the rest in reopening so it may differ here.