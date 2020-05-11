Florida Beaches Close In Record Time Due To No Social Distancing!

The Mayor of Naples shut down the beaches in less than 24 hours of reopening! Come on man, why can’t you just do your social distancing so we can get past this! Seriously, the longer we don’t do things the right way, the longer it will take to get back to normal-ish.

The Florida city put an emergency order into effect very early Sunday morning — right at 12:01 AM. All beaches and beach amenities off-limits immediately after photos surfaced the day before showing that their citizenry wasn’t obeying new guidelines.