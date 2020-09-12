Flip Or Flop On HGTV Has A Return Premiere Date!

A premiere date has been set for the return of the popular HGTV show Flip or Flop.

The iconic flipping duo is back at it again! 🙌 Get the details on the Season 9 premiere of #FlipOrFlop now! 👇 https://t.co/rjttvoRZh0 — HGTV (@hgtv) September 10, 2020

The show is set to return to HGTV on October 15 at 9 p.m. with Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead returning as hosts.

Moussa who was once married to Christina states that the reason for the return is for the love of what they do and the two kids they share, Taylor and Brayden.

Are you a Flip or Flop fan? Have you ever thought about flipping houses? I think flipping would be so fun! But I remember watching another show on TV about first time flippers and it was a nightmare! I’d love to be on a team and help with flipping though!