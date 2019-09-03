FLETCHER says she's been dreaming up her stage show her "entire life"

Joe Perri

Joe PerriFLETCHER is ready to connect with her fans face-to-face.

The singer is taking her confessional EP, you ruined new york city for me, on the road for her first-ever headlining tour, which kicks off tonight at Velvet Underground in Toronto.

It’s a moment she’s been dreaming up since she was a kid.

“I've literally been thinking about what my stage show was going to look like my entire life,” she tells ABC Radio. “I've been playing with the same band since I was, like, 16 years old. They're from my hometown and so we've literally played shows for [only] four people.”

This time around, she’ll be playing to a slightly bigger crowd, with shows slated for Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg, the El Rey in Los Angeles and her hometown of Asbury Park, NJ.

She says she’s most looking forward to seeing the fans’ reactions to her music.

“That's just the coolest thing -- to be, like, 'You're a real living human being who has real emotions and [has] been through some stuff and I have too,'" she says. "And the fact that we're in this space together and connecting on something is just, like...that's all we want to feel as humans, is to feel connected and understood and loved.”

FLETCHER adds, “And that's what I want to bring to a live space and the live experience for the fans of my music.”

