FLETCHER announces debut EP, "you ruined new york city for me," coming this month

FLETCHER is ready to tell her story of heartbreak with her debut EP, you ruined new york city for me, set for release on August 16.

The five-track EP will feature her breakout hit “Undrunk,” as well as the previously released “If You’re Gonna Lie” and “About You.” It will also include two new tracks: “All Love” and “Strangers.”

“The whole EP is like an arc and a storyline of me moving to New York City and falling in love and having my heart broken,” FLETCHER says in a statement. “Each song is like a moment in time, a feeling that I felt during the course of that relationship.”

The singer will kick off her first headlining tour on September 3 at Velvet Underground in Toronto. The tour will include a hometown show in Asbury Park, NJ on September 5, as well as concerts at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg on September 7 and the El Rey in Los Angeles on September 25. Tickets go on sale today.

Here are the tour dates:

9/3 -- Toronto, ON, Velvet Underground

9/5 -- Asbury Park, NJ, Stone Pony

9/7 -- Brooklyn, NY, Music Hall of Williamsburg

9/10 -- Stockholm, SE, Obaren

9/12 -- Berlin, DE, Badehaus

9/14 -- Amsterdam, NL, Melkweg (Upstairs)

9/16 -- Paris, FR, 1999

9/18 -- London, UK, Courtyard Theatre

9/25 -- Los Angeles, CA, El Rey

