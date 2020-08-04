“Fixer Upper” Is Coming Back!!!!!

The show that put Chip and Joanna Gaines on the map is returning in 2021.

Fixer Upper will have new episodes on the Gaines’ new Magnolia network.

The home improvement program debuted on HGTV in 2013 and ran for 5 years. Chip and Joanna gained a loyal audience and their brand skyrocketed.

The show is returning because Chip and Joanna missed doing it. A few weeks ago, they decided to bring it back. Fixer Upper will have 6 to 10 episodes next year.

What design or idea did you steal from a D-I-Y show?