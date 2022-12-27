Five years later, Ariana Grande hasn’t forgotten the children of Manchester

Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty Images for One Love Manchester

It’s been five years since the terrorist bombing of England’s Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert killed 22 people, but Ariana will never forget the city whose history is so intertwined with her own.

The Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity posted a tweet thanking Ari for sending holiday gifts to the children who are patients at the the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and three other local hospitals.

“We were so excited to receive Christmas gifts for young patients across our hospitals from Ariana Grande,” the charity tweeted, adding that the presents were distributed to babies, children and teenage patients. The charity also posted photos of the presents, all of which carried tags reading, “Merry Christmas, happy holidays, love Ariana Grande.”

The Manchester Evening News reported that last year, Ariana doled out a thousand presents to kids who were hospitalized over Christmas, and in 2020, she gave an Amazon gift card worth 100 pounds to every kid at Royal Manchester’s Children’s Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary.

Ariana has had a relationship with the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital ever since the bombing. She memorably organized the star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert in June of 2017, which raised more than 17 million dollars for the families of the attack’s victims.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.