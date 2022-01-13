Five years ago today, the most-viewed music video of all time hit YouTube

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Five years ago today, the video that would become YouTube’s most-viewed music video of all time hit the streaming platform. Today, it stands at 7.7 billion views. What is it? None other than “Despacito.”

The Luis Fonsi/Daddy Yankee single was originally released January 12, and the video, uploaded the day after, featured the two performing in Puerto Rico and showing off the island’s beauty. It racked up a billion views in 97 days, becoming, at the time, the second-fastest video on the site to reach that milestone.

Then, starting in August of 2017 through February of 2019, it became the first music video on YouTube to surpass three, four, five and six billion views. In November of 2020, it hit the seven-billion mark and officially became the most-viewed video on the site.

Ironically, the video for “Despacito” doesn’t feature Justin Bieber, whose addition to the song in April of 2017 via a remix helped it top the Billboard Hot 100.

“Despacito” eventually spent 16 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, tying the record for the longest-running number one ever on that chart, which had been set in 1996 by “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men.

That record was eventually broken by Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road, which spent 19 weeks on top in 2019 and still holds the title.

Speaking of titles, Pinkfong‘s “Baby Shark” has since become the first video on YouTube to hit 10 billion views, but reps for YouTube confirm to ABC Audio that “Despacito” is still considered the most-viewed music video of all time on the platform.

