Five Seconds of Summer ends show after Ashton Irwin suffers medical emergency on stage

Five Seconds of Summer has called off several upcoming shows after drummer ﻿Ashton Irwin appeared to suffer a medical emergency on stage.

The band was performing in Texas on Sunday when Ashton, who is 27, began exhibiting stroke-like symptoms.

“Last night’s show ended early due to a medical incident during the show. Upon experiencing physical symptoms, Ashton was taken to a local hospital for the tests and medical review,” the band stated via their Instagram Stories. They added Ashton is now “feeling OK and [is] recovering very well.”

Ashton has since spoken to fans via Twitter to explain what is going on with him. “I suffered from an intense migraine brought on by exhaustion and overheating onstage which made me loose [sic] my vision and gave me symptoms of stroke in the left side of my body,” he tweeted. “So the decision was to end the show there and then.”

Because of the health scare, 5SOS will postpone their upcoming Tuesday show in Rogers, Arkansas, per “medical advice.”

“We are so sorry to cause inconvenience to your plans, but we promise for those of you who can still make it, we will put on the show of your lives,” the band explained, adding the show has been rescheduled to July 26.

The band is requesting fans give Ashton privacy while he recovers.

