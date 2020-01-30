First U.S. Person-to-Person Spread of Coronavirus Reported: Here’s What You Need To Know

First U.S. Case of Person-to-Person Spread of Coronavirus Reported

A Chicago, Illinois man has tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus after bieng infected by his wife, marking the first case of the virus spreading person-to-person in the United States.

The man’s wife was the second person in the United States to be diagnosed with the Coronavirus after returning from a trip from Wuhan, China. The couple are in isolation in a Chicago-area hospital.

The CDC and other health organizations around the world are working rapidly to contain and find a vaccine for the Coronavirus. As of Thursday afternoon, over 8,000 cases of Wuhan Coronavirus have been confirmed.

Would you be concerned if you lived in an area that confirmed a case of the Coronavirus? Click HERE to learn more.