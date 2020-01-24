First-time nominees The Cranberries will "Linger" at the Grammys: "Dolores would have been really excited"

BMG

BMGFollowing the unexpected 2018 death of frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan, The Cranberries released their final album, In the End, last year. Featuring vocals Dolores recorded before her death, the well-received album unexpectedly earned the Irish band their very first Grammy nod: It's up for Best Rock Album at Sunday's ceremony. Cranberries drummer Fergal Lawler tells ABC Audio that the nod is simultaneously exciting and bittersweet.

"Obviously, when we heard the news, it was very exciting cause it's our first Grammy nomination," says Lawler. "But then you obviously think, 'Oh, wouldn't it be great if Dolores was here to come up and be at this event with us?' Y'know, she loved getting dressed up and picking out a costume or whatever. So she'd have been really excited about that."

As for why it's their final album that got the Grammy love, and not, say, their 17-million-sellling smash No Need to Argue, guitarist Noel Hogan says, "I think there's the strength of the songs firstly, and...there's a lot of nostalgia as well that it brings back. And we felt from the very beginning it was one of...the strongest albums that we've done in a long time."

Lawler says he's sure Dolores would've been "very honored" because, he says, "Everyone knows in this industry that the Grammys is the biggest nomination you can get."

Dolores' brother and his wife will join The Cranberries Sunday at the Grammys, but the band still hasn't decided how they'll celebrate if they win.

"Haven't really thought about it, to be honest," says Lawlor.

"We're trying to stay calm either way," adds Hogan.

As for the future of The Cranberries, a documentary is in the works, as is a 25th anniversary reissue of No Need to Argue.

