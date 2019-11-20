First-time nominees Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X lead this year’s Grammy nominations

New artists are dominating the Grammys this year. First-time nominees Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X lead the list of nominations, which were announced Wednesday morning.
Lizzo is the top nominee, with eight, including the trifecta of Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Billie Eilish -- also nominated in the big three categories -- and Lil Nas X have six nominations each. All three are up for Best New Artist.
Other nominees in major categories include Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, H.E.R., Bon Iver and more.
Grammy winners will be revealed on Sunday, January 26, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS. For the full list of nominees, go to Grammys.com.
Here are the nominees in some of the top categories:
Record of the Year
"Hey, Ma" — Bon Iver
"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish
"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande
"Hard Place" — H.E.R.
"Talk" — Khalid
"Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo
"Sunflower" — Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album of the Year
i,i — Bon Iver
Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
thank u, next — Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her — H.E.R.
7 — Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
Father Of The Bride — Vampire Weekend
Song of the Year
"Always Remember Us This Way" — Lady Gaga
"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish
"Bring My Flowers Now" — Tanya Tucker
"Hard Place" — (H.E.R.
"Lover" — Taylor Swift
"Norman F***ing Rockwell" — Lana Del Rey
"Someone You Loved" — Lewis Capaldi
"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Spirit" — Beyoncé
"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish
"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande
"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo
"You Need To Calm Down" — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
thank u, next — Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
Lover — Taylor Swift
Best Rock Album
Amo — Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues — Cage The Elephant
In The End — The Cranberries
Trauma — I Prevail
Feral Roots — Rival Sons
Best R&B Performance
"Love Again" — Daniel Caesar & Brandy
"Could've Been" — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
"Exactly How I Feel" — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
"Roll Some Mo" — Lucky Daye
"Come Home" — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
Best Rap Album
Revenge Of The Dreamers III — Dreamville
Championships — Meek Mill
I Am > I Was — 21 Savage
Igor — Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae
Best Country Song
"Bring My Flowers Now" — Tanya Tucker
"Girl Goin' Nowhere" —Ashley McBryde
"It All Comes Out In The Wash" — Miranda Lambert
"Some Of It" — Eric Church
"Speechless" —Dan + Shay
