First-time nominees Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X lead this year’s Grammy nominations

The Recording Academy

The Recording AcademyNew artists are dominating the Grammys this year. First-time nominees Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X lead the list of nominations, which were announced Wednesday morning.

Lizzo is the top nominee, with eight, including the trifecta of Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Billie Eilish -- also nominated in the big three categories -- and Lil Nas X have six nominations each. All three are up for Best New Artist.

Other nominees in major categories include Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, H.E.R., Bon Iver and more.



Grammy winners will be revealed on Sunday, January 26, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS. For the full list of nominees, go to Grammys.com.

Here are the nominees in some of the top categories:



Record of the Year

"Hey, Ma" — Bon Iver

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish

"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande

"Hard Place" — H.E.R.

"Talk" — Khalid

"Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo

"Sunflower" — Post Malone & Swae Lee



Album of the Year

i,i — Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

thank u, next — Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her — H.E.R.

7 — Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Father Of The Bride — Vampire Weekend



Song of the Year

"Always Remember Us This Way" — Lady Gaga

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish

"Bring My Flowers Now" — Tanya Tucker

"Hard Place" — (H.E.R.

"Lover" — Taylor Swift

"Norman F***ing Rockwell" — Lana Del Rey

"Someone You Loved" — Lewis Capaldi

"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo



Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank And The Bangas

Yola



Best Pop Solo Performance

"Spirit" — Beyoncé

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish

"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo

"You Need To Calm Down" — Taylor Swift



Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

thank u, next — Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

Lover — Taylor Swift



Best Rock Album

Amo — Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues — Cage The Elephant

In The End — The Cranberries

Trauma — I Prevail

Feral Roots — Rival Sons



Best R&B Performance

"Love Again" — Daniel Caesar & Brandy

"Could've Been" — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

"Exactly How I Feel" — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

"Roll Some Mo" — Lucky Daye

"Come Home" — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000



Best Rap Album

Revenge Of The Dreamers III — Dreamville

Championships — Meek Mill

I Am > I Was — 21 Savage

Igor — Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae



Best Country Song

"Bring My Flowers Now" — Tanya Tucker

"Girl Goin' Nowhere" —Ashley McBryde

"It All Comes Out In The Wash" — Miranda Lambert

"Some Of It" — Eric Church

"Speechless" —Dan + Shay

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.