First Star Trek Film Returning to Theaters

To mark the film’s 40th anniversary, Star Trek: The Motion Picture will be returning to theaters.

The film will only have a two day run on September 15 and 18. The first Star Trek film was released into theaters back in 1979 and critics weren’t too happy with the film, but audiences flocked to see it anyway. Tickets for the movie starring William Shatner, George Takei, Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols, and James Doohan go on sale August 2 at FathomEvents.com

