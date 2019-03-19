First Peppa Makes Your Kids Speak With British Accents, Now She Is Accused Of Sexism!

Really guys!? An innocent kids’ show has been caught up in the sexism debate!?

People are accusing Peppa Pig of sexism after using the term “fireman” in one of the episodes of the cartoon.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted, “Come on, we’ve not been firemen for 30 years. You have a huge influence on kids [and] using out of date stereotypical gender-specific wording prevents young girls from becoming firefighters.”

Others defended the episode saying there were female characters becoming firefighters during the story.

