First Full Length “Aladdin” Trailer Released!

An extended preview of Disney’s live-action version of Aladdin premiered on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning.

The characters you know are featured – Aladdin, Jasmine, Jafar and of course, the Genie. We finally see more of Will Smith in action as the famed genie in the lamp. Although it will have the same themes as the original story, this version of Aladdin is said to be “ambitious and non-traditional.”

Aladdin will be released on May 24th.

Take a look at the preview and gather your thoughts. What do you think? Are you pro or anti-Will Smith genie?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Corona Puts The Lime In The Coconut! Are You Ready For Season 3 Of “Stranger Things”?!?! 4th Marriage For J Lo, Why Not Make The Wedding Party FUN?! Jennie Garth Claps Back at Fans Upset Over Her Not Posting a Luke Perry Tribute Sooooo, How Is Day 1 of Daylight Saving Time Working Out For You? Jennifer Lopez Has A Type…..Of Ring! She Loves Those Emerald Cuts!
Comments