FINNEAS denounces Twitter account’s stories about Billie Eilish as “fake,” fans beg him to take legal action

After a fan begged him to do something, Billie Eilish‘s brother and musical collaborator FINNEAS called out a post from a Twitter account called “Billie Eilish Updates,” denouncing it as “fake.”

Retweeting the post, the fan asked FINNEAS, “Can you do something right for once and get this account suspended thank u.” The since-deleted post was a mock-up of a People story that quoted Billie as saying, “When I got rich I started balling [sic] my eyes out, I wanted to be poor so I can relate to most of my fans” and “I still want to be broke and poor, it looks really fun and cute.”

FINNEAS responded to the post, which features numerous punctuation errors and misspellings, as “Fake obviously,” adding, “Honestly I just wish they’d label this account satire like the onion or something. I have no problem with a joke as long as people know it’s a joke.”

Earlier this week, FINNEAS tweeted that the same site was “posting relentless lies about billie so if you see that account, report and block Em.”

Fans begged FINNEAS to go further and take legal action, claiming that those who run the account were deliberately trying to ruin Billie’s career. In just the last few minutes, the account has been taken down.

Prior to that, it was labeled, “Your best source on 7x Grammy Winner, Billie Eilish. NOT Affiliated with anything related to Billie Eilish. Parody Account.” However, it’s not clear when that description was added to the account.

