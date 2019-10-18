Finally! Selena Gomez announces new song, “Lose You to Love Me,” coming next week

Image Group LA/ABC

Image Group LA/ABCSelena Gomez has been teasing something via some cryptic Instagram posts -- and now we finally know what it is.

The singer announced her new song, “Lose You to Love Me,” will be coming out on Wednesday, October 23. She posted the cover art to Instagram: It features a black-and-white close-up of her face.

She captioned the post with part of the song lyrics, “I needed to lose you to love me.”

In the lead-up to the announcement, Selena teased fans by posting a couple of throwback photos of herself as a kid, with captions like, “We always go into it blindly” and “I gave my all and they all know it.”

She also posted another black-and-white photo of herself with the caption, “Rose colored glasses all distorted,” and a video of a brightly lit marquee bearing the words, “I saw the signs and I ignored it.”

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in June, Selena revealed she had completed the long-awaited follow-up to her 2015 album Revival and fans have been patiently waiting for her to drop some new tunes ever since.

Of course, she's been keeping busy with other projects outside of music. She produced the recently-released Netflix docu-series Living Undocumented, and will voice a giraffe in the upcoming Robert Downey Jr. movie Doolittle, due in theaters in January.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.