Finally! Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour is coming to the U.S. next year

Live Nation/Hugo Comte

Dua Lipa is finally getting the chance to bring her chart-topping music to her U.S. fans in person.

The superstar has officially announced the North American leg of her Future Nostalgia tour, which will kick off February 9 in Miami, FL and conclude on April 1 in Vancouver, Canada. The opening acts will vary based on the show date, but they include Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï.

The tour will include Dua’s first-ever headlining shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden and at The Forum in Inglewood, CA. Tickets and VIP packages go on sale Friday, September 17 at 12 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

“I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again,” says Dua in a statement.

“When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates,” she adds. “I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.