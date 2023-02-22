“Finally”: Ava Max unveils her first headlining tour

Atlantic Records

Ava Max‘s fans over the pond woke up to the news that the singer is finally heading back out on tour this spring.

The 14-date run spans the United Kingdom and Europe, starting with a stop at the O2 Ritz in Manchester, England, on April 14 before taking her to major cities like Glasgow, Brussels, Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon and more. The trek wraps May 22 at E-Werk in Cologne, Germany.

“FINALLY going on tour!!” the singer celebrated in an Instagram announcement. “Can’t wait to see you guysss.”

She also encouraged that her U.K. fans access ticket sales a little earlier by buying a copy of her new Diamonds & Dancefloors album before 3 p.m. GMT on February 28.

General ticket sales launch Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. GMT. Ava listed the full itinerary and ticketing information on her official website. It is unknown at this time if more dates will be announced.

This will serve as Ava’s first headlining tour. She previously served as the special guest on Maroon 5﻿’s 2021 stadium tour, which supported the group’s album JORDI.

