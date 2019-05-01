Filming Wraps Up On “The Big Bang Theory”

The cast and crew of The Big Band Theory filmed their 279th and final episode on Tuesday night.

VIP’s, members of the media and superfans were in attendance to see the one-hour finale. Even though specific details are being kept private, reports say the audience laughed, gasped and cheered loudly. Kaley Cuoco did an Instagram post of a black and white picture of the cast huddling for the final group scene. She captioned it, “That’s a wrap – (crying emoji).”

The final episode will air on May 16th at 8pm on CBS followed by a retrospective 30 min special with series stars Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco.