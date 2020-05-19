File Your Taxes….Get FREE BEER!

If you haven’t done your taxes yet, Natural Light is giving you an incentive to get your taxes done by giving you free Natural Light.

That’s right if you get your taxes done by the July 15 deadline Natural Light will send you a free case of Natural Light.

To get the free case you must file your taxes with TaxAct and then upload your confirmation on www.NaturalLight.com.

Once confirmed you’ll get a rebate to purchase any Natural Light product that you want. For more details be sure to check out the Natural Light website.

Have you done your taxes yet? I have…..a long time ago…..and I still haven’t gotten my $$!