Fifth Time Is The Charm? Pamela Anderson Just Got Married Again!

She said she’d never do it again….but she did.

In a secret ceremony on Monday in Malibu, she married Hollywood mogul Jon Peters. Peters is responsible for producing both the 1976 and 2018 versions of A Star Is Born.

Anderson and Peters dated over 30 years ago. About the surprise wedding, Peters said, “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way.”

Anderson said, “Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood – no one compares. I love him deeply like family. His life used to scare me. We understand and respect each other – We love each other without conditions. I’m a lucky woman. Proof God has a plan.”

Husband #1 – Tommy Lee 1995-98

Husband #2 – Rick Solomon 2006-07

Husband #3 – Kid Rock 2007-08

Husband #4 – Rick Solomon – again 2014-15

Husband #5 – Jon Peters 2020 til ???

Do you know someone who has been married more than 3 times?