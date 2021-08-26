Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It” crosses two billion views on YouTube

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Fifth Harmony fans know the value of the group’s 2015 hit single, “Worth It,” because the music video has racked up yet another billion views on YouTube. On Wednesday, “Worth It” officially crossed the two-billion-views threshold.

The female empowerment anthem, which features guest vocals from Kid Ink, was released as the third single off of Fifth Harmony’s debut album, Reflection. The song peaked at number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, their second highest-charting single behind their 2016 offering, “Work from Home,” which went to number 4.

Speaking of “Work From Home,” that song was unintentionally given new life amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year and became the unofficial work from home anthem. Because of that, “Work from Home,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, also became a member of YouTube’s elite and now boasts nearly 2.5 billion views.

Fifth Harmony, now comprised of members Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, released three albums before going on hiatus in 2018. Camila Cabello left the group in 2016.





