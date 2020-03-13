Fifth Harmony’s “Work from Home” is having a moment thanks to coronavirus

ABC/Heidi GutmanFifth Harmony may still be on hiatus but their song “Work from Home” is having a comeback thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

With many people now forced to work from home to avoid contamination, the 2016 tune is popping up in memes, tweets, playlists and more. People reports it’s even back on the iTunes charts, jumping 250 spots in one day. You could say it's -- ahem -- going viral.

“Fifth Harmony’s ‘Work From Home’ bout to be the anthem all 2020,” one person tweeted, while another wrote, “fifth harmony wrote work from home about the coronavirus.”

“Who knew that one day we’d all be taking Fifth Harmony’s ‘Work from Home’ song literally….” another fan wrote.

It certainly lightened the mood a bit amidst a pandemic that has caused worldwide caution and concern.

Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke was among the many music artists who have decided to cancel their tours. She announced Thursday night that her Time to Shine tour is on hold for the time being.

There was some good news from fellow 5H member Dinah Jane, though. She released her new track, “Lottery,” on Friday.

