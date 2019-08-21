Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke joins 'Dancing with the Stars' season 28 cast

ABC

ABCFirst Normani did it...and now Ally Brooke will be the second Fifth Harmony member to hit the ballroom on ABC's Dancing with the Stars.

Ally was announced as one of the cast members for DWTS Season 28, along with the likes of Christie Brinkley, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, former basketball star and Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom, Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek, legendary Supremes member Mary Wilson, country singer Lauren Alaina, The Office’s Kate Flannery and Kenan & Kel’s Kel Mitchell.

The cast was announced on Good Morning America Wednesday. Ally said that she wanted to participate in the show to silence the haters, who'd apparently been less-than-kind about her dance moves onstage in the past.

Normani competed on season 24 of DWTS, in 2017. She was paired with Val Chmerkovskiy, and came in third.

The new season of DWTS will premiere on Monday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Here's the full cast list:

Christie Brinkley, model

Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette star

Kel Mitchell, Kenan & Kel actor

Ray Lewis, former pro-football player

Lamar Odom, former Lakers player and Khloe Kardashian’s ex

Kate Flannery, The Office actress

Lauren Alaina, country singer

Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary

Ally Brooke, singer and former Fifth Harmony member

Karamo Brown, Queer Eye star

James Van Der Beek, Dawson's Creek star

Mary Wilson, ex-member of The Supremes

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.