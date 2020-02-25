Fictional Characters Best at Their Profession

Best fictional Doctor?
KEVIN: Doogie Howser
VIRGINIA: Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman
JASON: Doc Brown, “Back To The Future”
Best fictional police detective?
KEVIN: Columbo
VIRGINIA: Mariaka Hargitay, “Law & Order: SVU”
JASON: Inspector Gadget
Best fictional teacher / principal?
KEVIN: Mr. Hand, “Fast Times”
VIRGINIA: Mr. Rooney, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”
JASON: Mr. Feeny, “Boy Meets World”
Best fictional sports figure?
KEVIN: Rocky
VIRGINIA: All The Way Mae, “A League of Their Own”
JASON: Mr. Miyagi, “The Karate Kid”
Best fictional musical act?
KEVIN: Sexual Chocolate, “Coming To America”
VIRGINIA: Jem
JASON: The Wonders, “That Thing You Do”
Best fictional pastor?
KEVIN: Reverend Brown, “Coming To America”
VIRGINIA: Brian Finn, “Keeping The Faith”
JASON: Reverend Pimp Daddy, “Mo Money, Mo Problems”