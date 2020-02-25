Fictional Characters Best at Their Profession

Best fictional Doctor?

KEVIN: Doogie Howser

VIRGINIA: Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman

JASON: Doc Brown, “Back To The Future”

Best fictional police detective?

KEVIN: Columbo

VIRGINIA: Mariaka Hargitay, “Law & Order: SVU”

JASON: Inspector Gadget

Best fictional teacher / principal?

KEVIN: Mr. Hand, “Fast Times”

VIRGINIA: Mr. Rooney, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

JASON: Mr. Feeny, “Boy Meets World”

Best fictional sports figure?

KEVIN: Rocky

VIRGINIA: All The Way Mae, “A League of Their Own”

JASON: Mr. Miyagi, “The Karate Kid”

Best fictional musical act?

KEVIN: Sexual Chocolate, “Coming To America”

VIRGINIA: Jem

JASON: The Wonders, “That Thing You Do”

Best fictional pastor?

KEVIN: Reverend Brown, “Coming To America”

VIRGINIA: Brian Finn, “Keeping The Faith”

JASON: Reverend Pimp Daddy, “Mo Money, Mo Problems”