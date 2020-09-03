FETCH Is Actually Happening! **On A Toaster Strudel!**

Nothing is more ‘fetch’ than starting your day with Mean Girls Toaster Strudel.

The box comes with pink icing!

There is also a sweepstakes attached to the special edition toaster strudel.

The Most Fetch Toaster Strudel Icing Sweepstakes. Read more here!

Using the limited edition pink icing, contestants will make their best icing design.

Three grand prize winners will get a personalized video message from Lacey Chabert, one year’s worth of toaster strudel and Mean Girls merchandise.

What was your favorite line from Mean Girls?