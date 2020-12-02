Felicity Huffman Lands First Post Scandal Role

Felicity Huffman is putting that college admissions scandal behind her and getting back to work.

The actress has just landed her first role since the scandal and reportedly is in high demand now that the scandal is behind her and she’s served her time in prison. You may or may not remember this but Felicity was released from prison in October after she pleaded guilty to mail fraud and honest services fraud along with other parents and fellow actress Lori Loughlin.

There’s no title for Huffman’s next project, but we do know that it’ll air on ABC. Have you ever used your status to get something for your child?