I have so much appreciation for the love and compassion between Tony and his wife Francis. If we could ALL be this forgiving when things are going so great! I mean he stepped out in the marriage 40 years ago and she tried to have him killed! Luckily she failed, he spend 12 days in the hospital and as soon as he got he went to bail her out! That’s LOVE! Now celebrating 57 years of matrimony, they are the epitome of seeing it through.