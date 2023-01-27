Feel Good Friday person you need to know!

Andy Howard

His name is Andy Howard and he is literally hitchhiking from Ireland to Australia. He started on January 14th and set out with no money and just the clothes on his back. His charity is called Seeking Human Kind and it’s goal is to raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention. Andy lost a close friend in 2018 and his motive is to help pull people up who are struggling with mental health. In his words, “even when odds are against you, you can find away” And so Andy is finding his way from Ireland to Australia through the help and support of anyone along the way who wants to further his journey! Pretty amazing stuff Andy!