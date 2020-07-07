FDA Warning About More Hand Sanitizers

Last week The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has identified several products that contain methanol. See them in this press release issued on June 19,.

Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free and Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer

Tropicosmeticos’ Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%

“Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used due to its toxic effects,” said the release. “Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment, which is critical for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning.”