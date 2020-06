It’s National Best Friends Day! Who’s your bestie? Your spouse? Someone you’ve know since you were kids?

Here are some of my fave celeb BFFs:

JLo & Leah Remini. They even did a movie together about being besties, have you seen ‘Second Act’?

Oprah & Gail. You know they secretly talk about running for president/Vice President!

Jennifer Aniston & Courtney Cox. These two are more private but you can tell they have each other’s back!