Fat Joe Donates $100,000 Worth Of Clothes To HS Kids In The Bronx

Fat Joe is bringing back-to-school cheer to his Bronx hometown by donating over $100,000 worth of brand-new clothes to more than 600 students!!!

TMZ Hip Hop got this video of Joe surprising high school students Thursday morning at The Eagle Academy for Young Men … giving them a pep talk straight from the heart of his life experience!!!

Joe told the kids he could relate to their lives, having grown up right around the corner and told them he knew their journey wasn’t easy.