While some towns, cities, and states are mandating restaurant dine-in closures during the coronavirus crisis, some eateries are taking the situation into their own hands.

Chick-fil-A has temporarily closed its dining room areas to limit person to person contact. The announcement was made on Sunday.

The restaurants will still offer take-out, drive-thru, and delivery.

Taco Bell did the same as well as McDonald’s.

Do you think you will order take-out more or less during these next several weeks?