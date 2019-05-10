Far from her worst "Nightmare" — New Halsey single coming May 17

ABC/Lou Rocco

Halsey is making fans' dreams of new music come true with a "Nightmare."

At her exclusive concert last night at New York City's Webster Hall, the singer announced that her new single "Nightmare" will be coming out May 17. She dropped a curtain in front of the stage with the announcement and the crowd went wild. She then posted a video of the reveal on Twitter, confirming the song's title and its release date.

Last week, Halsey hinted something new was brewing after she announced two intimate Webster Hall shows for May 8 and 9. Tickets for the shows went on sale May 3 at 5:17 p.m. -- the specific time clearly a clue as to the single's release date.

She also linked to a website titled Nightma.re. The site asks fans to submit the worst nightmare they’ve ever had in order to “learn more about its meaning.”

During the Webster Hall shows, Halsey performed her two albums Badlands and hopeless fountain kingdom in full. While she hasn't released any details about a third album, she's scored three major hits in recent months with standalone singles: "Without Me," the Benny Blanco/Khalid collab "East Side" and her new BTS team-up "Boy with Luv."

