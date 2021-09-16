Fans want to see Lizzo and Chris Evans star in ‘The Bodyguard’ remake

ABC

Fans want Lizzo to star in a remake of The Bodyguard with Chris Evans — and she’s all for it.

After news emerged this week that the 1992 Whitney Houston/Kevin Costner film would be getting a “reimagining,” the internet started throwing out suggestions for the lead roles.

One person tweeted Lizzo and the Captain America star as their picks, while another responded to the news by tweeting side-by-side photos of the two, writing, “Ur welcome.” After seeing the posts, Lizzo used them in a humorous TikTok video that she captioned “What y’all think?” with a smirking emoji.

The comments were overwhelmingly in favor of the casting.

Lizzo and Evans have had a back-and-forth Internet “romance” for months that began when Lizzo admitted she drunkenly slid into the actor’s DMs. In July, Lizzo joked that she was pregnant with Evans’ baby, calling their fake bundle of joy “little America.”

Evans went along with the gag, messaging her, “Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol.”

