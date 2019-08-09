Fans think Taylor Swift is hinting she's engaged to Joe Alwyn

Valheria Rocha

Valheria RochaIs Taylor Swift engaged to Joe Alwyn? Fans think the singer is dropping hints about an impending marriage in the title track of her upcoming Lover album.

In Taylor’s new Vogue cover story, writer Abby Aguirre previews a snippet of the song’s lyrics, in which Taylor sings, “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue/All’s well that ends well to end up with you.”

Fans believe her reference to the wedding tradition “something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue” could mean she’s engaged.

Taylor also liked a Tumblr post about the theory, where a fan wrote, “wait … my hearts been borrowed and yours has been blue … something borrowed and something blue … ma’am.”

Taylor and Joe have been dating since 2017 but they’ve kept details of their relationship mostly private. So could this song be Taylor's way of announcing some happy news? That remains to be seen.

Lover comes out August 23.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.