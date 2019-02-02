Fans of Seinfeld Are Going To LOVE This Bar!

Will double dipping be allowed? A new sports bar in Sacramento, California will be named after George Costanza!

The place is called Costanza’s will open on Superbowl Sunday.

One of the many TV’s at the sports bar will have old episodes of Seinfeld playing on a loop even when other games are on.

When asked about the name, a rep said, “You know, my Italian heritage. Constanza is a very common name.” Way not to get sued!

What’s your favorite Seinfeld episode? Mine is a total fan favorite – Elaine dancing!

