Fans decode Taylor Swift’s riddle, revealing ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ bonus tracks

Taylor Swift fans know all too well that she loves a good riddle. So it was no surprise that the singer chose a word scramble to clue her fans into what to expect from Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recording of her 2012 album, Red. It’s also no surprise that Swifties cracked the code in no time.
On Thursday, Swift shared a short video teaser that showed several jumbled words emerging from a burgundy vault.
“*presses post* *cackles maniacally*,” the 31-year-old “willow” singer captioned the post. “Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest.”
What the scrambled letters revealed were 10 track titles and the names of the three artists — Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton — who will be featured on the album.
Here are the bonus track titles that fans decoded:
“Ronan”
“Better Man”
“Nothing New,” featuring Phoebe Bridgers
“Babe”
“Message in a Bottle”
“I Bet You Think About Me,” featuring Chris Stapleton
“Forever Winter”
“Run,” featuring Ed Sheeran
“The Very First Night”
“All Too Well” 10-minute version
Red (Taylor’s Version) is out November 19.
