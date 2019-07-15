Fans cheer as Kelly Clarkson tells Taylor Swift to re-record her catalog "just to prove a point"

David Becker/Getty Images

Taylor Swift has found another musician to take her side in her war with Scooter Braun, the music manager who just bought her former record label: Kelly Clarkson is now Team Taylor. And fans are thrilled at how Kelly suggests Taylor handle the situation.

In case you've been on a social media break, Taylor's appalled that Braun now controls her entire back catalog, because she considers him a "manipulative bully" who tried to "dismantle" her musical legacy.

But while Braun now owns the master recordings of all of Taylor's albums, from her debut through Reputation, it's important to note that he doesn't own the songs themselves -- the music and the lyrics. Which is where Kelly comes in.

"just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on, exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions," Kelly tweeted to Taylor.

She added, "I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point."

What Kelly is suggesting is what a number of other artists have done, JoJo being a recent example: If you re-record all your albums, fans can buy them from you, rather than than whomever owns your masters, and you get to keep all the money.

While Taylor hasn't responded -- publicly, at least -- many fans were on board with Kelly's suggestion.

"Another reason @kellyclarkson is the greatest," wrote one.

"TAYLOR DO IT WE WILL 100% SUPPORT, wrote another, adding, "miss kelly literally doing gods work."

"Omg yes queen of giving ideas," wrote another fan, while many others went with the well-established "legends supporting legends" tweet.

And one fan summed it up like this: "Miss Kelly that’s why you’re THE American Idol."

