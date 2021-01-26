Fans Caught A Royal Mistake In Netflix’s Bridgerton

Everyone is talking about the Netflix show Bridgerton. It’s set in the 1800s but they use orchestra versions of modern songs. Some say the Bridgerton brothers are modeled after the Jonas Brothers. There are also Kardashian comparisons and other Hollywood types.

So this show set in the 1800’s had a few modern mistakes that fans have pointed out. Spotted were yellow no parking lines, manholes and a Primark poster. Check it all out HERE.

fun #fact a lot of bridgerton was filmed in my town and one scene I saw was filmed outside of primark and in the background you can see the primark posters in the window 😹 https://t.co/5hbkcAMQTl — Jordan (@JORDANLEWlS) January 5, 2021