Fan asks Harry Styles to be her prom date — and he agrees

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Imagine if Harry Styles was your date to prom. That actually happened to one Scottish fan who worked up the courage to ask the “As It Was” singer to accompany her to her high school dance.

Scottish Sun reports Anna Carty, of Glasgow, Scotland, tasked her local radio station — Capital Scotland — with helping her land her dream date. She hoped that, because Harry is set to perform at her city’s Ibrox Stadium the same weekend as her school dance, he’d agree. Anna’s dance is June 9 and Harry’s concert takes place two days later.

Radio station staff worked their butts off to make Anna’s dream come true and captured the moment they told her the wonderful news. Well, actually, they just played a message from Harry himself.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer said the station “passed on your invite to the prom and I’m sure it’ll be a good Scottish party.” He remarked, “I would love to be there, so just send me the details and I’ll see what I can do!”

He signed off by telling Anna, “See you soon.” Of course, the fan couldn’t stop screaming and exclaimed, “I actually can’t think!”

As for the kind of dress Anna is planning for prom, she picked out a black and white dress, which means Harry should have no problem finding a matching tux.

