Family affair: Matty Healy spotted sitting with Taylor Swift’s dad at her Philadelphia show

It seems as though more proof that those rumors about Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are true emerges every day.

The latest? The 1975 singer was spotted sitting in a VIP box with Taylor’s father, Scott, during her show in Philadelphia over the weekend. Numerous fans posted video or photos capturing the two together on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

All in all, fans have counted Matty attending six Taylor concerts in a row, but he’s not always a bystander: He has joined his pal Phoebe Bridgers several times during her opening set.

At Sunday night’s show, Taylor played her Fearless song “Hey Stephen” as a request, but didn’t mention who had requested it. But of course, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Matty seems to have a particular fondness for that song — he posted it to his Instagram Story last October.

One fan made a whole TikTok describing her interaction with Matty at one of the concerts, in which she claimed to have asked him, “Blink twice if you and Taylor are dating.” She claims he did so. When she asked, “What? You are?” she claims he nodded.

